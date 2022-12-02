Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $258,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Whirlpool by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth $1,137,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 53.4% during the second quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $149.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.04.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About Whirlpool

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.