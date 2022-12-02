Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 219.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 52,347 shares during the last quarter. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 338,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $46.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.14 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

