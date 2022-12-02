Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNMA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,178 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 425,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 211.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 80,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

