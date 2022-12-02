Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 561 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $21.89 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.89 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.