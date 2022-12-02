Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 61,116 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $538,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.