Cetera Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after purchasing an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Leong sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.50, for a total value of $866,821.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,728,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $229.34 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $268.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.19.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

