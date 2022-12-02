Cetera Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15.

