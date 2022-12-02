Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 918,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

