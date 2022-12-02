Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,474 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 555,666 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 122.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 371,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 204,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.2 %

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

