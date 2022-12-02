Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 1,586 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CarMax were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 21.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMX opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $54.85 and a one year high of $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Stephens downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

