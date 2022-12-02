Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 286 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 58.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

