Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 3,015 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

DAR stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $87.59.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

