Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTMC stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

