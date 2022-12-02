Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSR. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,372,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $571,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $409,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of PSR stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.56. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

