Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 182 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 25.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Watsco by 925.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Watsco by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $269.94 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $318.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $263.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.40%.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

