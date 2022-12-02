Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 237 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,191.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,336,250 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.