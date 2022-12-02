Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 256 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 45.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,551,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

