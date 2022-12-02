Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 3,004 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.84.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

