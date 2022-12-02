Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 348 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after acquiring an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 90.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 823,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 390,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 378,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $43,610,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.37. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

