Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 539 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allegion were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Allegion by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 353.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

