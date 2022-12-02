Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 565 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after buying an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Hasbro by 15.3% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,849,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,465,000 after buying an additional 245,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

