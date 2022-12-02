Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 59,830 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 59,830 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 508,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 135.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

