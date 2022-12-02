Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 819 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Globe Life were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.4 %

Globe Life stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $120.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $207,721.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at $47,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

