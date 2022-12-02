Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 16.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,341,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

