Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,374.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 651,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,004 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $12,743,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 399.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 336,257 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,969,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $30.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $32.82.

