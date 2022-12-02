Cetera Investment Advisers Has $438,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 175.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.4 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $59.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.