Cetera Investment Advisers Has $438,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,904 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 175.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.67) to €52.00 ($53.61) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($75.26) to €74.00 ($76.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
