Cetera Investment Advisers Has $442,000 Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NetApp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 412,291 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetApp in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 0.7 %

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $68.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.