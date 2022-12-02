Cetera Investment Advisers Has $450,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 511,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LDSF opened at $18.58 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

