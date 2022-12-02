Cetera Investment Advisers Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 48.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 222.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

LBRDK stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $101.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

