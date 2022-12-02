Cetera Investment Advisers Has $454,000 Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,206 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $20,025,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Stock Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $103.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

