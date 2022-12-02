Cetera Investment Advisers Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $242.14 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $243.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,946 shares in the company, valued at $950,433.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,683 shares of company stock worth $10,875,392. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

