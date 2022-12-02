Cetera Investment Advisers Has $455,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in F5 were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of F5 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $249.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,157 shares of company stock worth $1,722,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

