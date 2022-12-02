Cetera Investment Advisers Has $462,000 Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enstar Group were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.62.

About Enstar Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

