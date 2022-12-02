Cetera Investment Advisers Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,495 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. KBC Group NV raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,443 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 31.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of 19.25 and a 12 month high of 123.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is 32.08.

RIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 57.91.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

