Cetera Investment Advisers Has $478,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,371,676.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

