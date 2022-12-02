Cetera Investment Advisers Has $484,000 Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 87.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 31,511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 365.48 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,310,828 shares of company stock worth $31,998,616. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

