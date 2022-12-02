Cetera Investment Advisers Has $490,000 Position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 275,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 91,936 shares during the last quarter.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $23.25 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $27.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

