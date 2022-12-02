Cetera Investment Advisers Has $497,000 Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

