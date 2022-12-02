Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 3.4 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.25.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $234.79 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $244.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.