Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 258,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 235.07% and a net margin of 1.74%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

