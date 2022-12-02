Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

IVT stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

