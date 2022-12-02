Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 89,071 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $208,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,921 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 102,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

