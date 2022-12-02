Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 69.9% during the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 33,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 170.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 19,884.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,595 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $634.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cfra boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

