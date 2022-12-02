Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 63.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Okta by 3,485.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $67.43 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.07.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.