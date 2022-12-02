Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Portland General Electric by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

