Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $439,000 Investment in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 764,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 612,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 38,989 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,417.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 15,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,024.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,417.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ISD opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

