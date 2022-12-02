Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $448,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 582,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,108 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,206.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLD stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.09, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.81.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

