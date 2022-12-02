Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 113 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894 in the last ninety days. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

BAH stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

