Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 495 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

PNW stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

