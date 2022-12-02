Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 864 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in CF Industries by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,005,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $103.64 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.50%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

